Evidence in Eskom state capture probe handed over to Zondo
This was revealed in Parliament on Tuesday by the National Assembly house chairperson in charge of committees, Cedrick Frolick.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament has handed evidence from its probe into state capture at Eskom to the commission of inquiry headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
This was revealed in Parliament on Tuesday by the National Assembly House chairperson in charge of committees, Cedrick Frolick.
Parliament’s Public Enterprises committee launched its investigation into allegations involving the Guptas and Eskom in June last year, while the Home Affairs committee has been inquiring into the naturalisation of Gupta family members.
The Mineral Resources committee is set to launch its own inquiry into former minister Mosebenzi Zwane and the Gupta’s purchase of Optimum coal mine.
Frolick says he met with the commission’s lead investigator, former Auditor-General Terence Nombembe, last week.
“Volumes of transcripts of committee minutes and other evidence that was before the respective committees was handed over to the commission. It was agreed that the National Assembly would cooperate closely with the inquiry, as the need may arise.”
Frolick praised the work done by the committees and evidence leader, Advocate Nthuthuzelo Vanara, saying that it was done under challenging conditions.
“Threats, intimidation and allegations of financial enticement could not sway their commitment in the execution of their responsibilities.”
Vanara faced death threats and was allegedly offered a bribe by former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo to quash the Eskom inquiry.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
