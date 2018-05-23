Equal Education sets up inquiry after sexual abuse claims
The organisation has been rocked by a sexual abuse scandal involving three former senior male leaders.
JOHANNESBURG - Equal Education says it has set up an independent inquiry to examine allegations of abuse at the workplace and its policies and procedures regarding sexual harassment.
The organisation has been rocked by a sexual abuse scandal involving three former senior male leaders.
The organisation’s general secretary, Tshepo Motsepe, was the first to resign, followed by head of organising Luyolo Mazwembe and most recently treasurer general and co-founder Doron Isaacs.
Equal Education's Leanne Jansen-Thomas said: “The second part of the inquiry will look at the broader part of our culture and our policies.”
The Western Cape Education Department has asked Equal Education to give reasons why it should continue working with the lobby group in the province.
Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has asked Equal Education to provide her with details regarding interviews conducted by the men so far this year with any female learner in the Western Cape.
Schäfer says she's also requested details of when and how these interviews were conducted.
Equal Education's Noncedo Madubedube says the call by the MEC is fair.
“We’re committed to ensuring that this entire process if absolutely transparent and is done on moral ground. We want our work to reflect the things we advocate or fight for.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
