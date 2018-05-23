Popular Topics
England director of cricket Strauss to 'step back' from duties

Former England captain Andrew Strauss is “stepping back” from his role as director of cricket while his wife is treated for cancer, the 41-year-old confirmed on Tuesday.

Andrew Strauss. Picture: AFP
Andrew Strauss. Picture: AFP
40 minutes ago

LONDON - Former England captain Andrew Strauss is “stepping back” from his role as director of cricket while his wife is treated for cancer, the 41-year-old confirmed on Tuesday.

Strauss’s wife Ruth was diagnosed in December and is entering a new period of more demanding treatment.

Speaking in a video on the England and Wales Cricket Board’s Twitter account, Strauss said he would be temporarily replaced by former England coach Andy Flower.

“He will keep a very steady hand on the tiller while I am away,” Strauss said. “I need to step back and look after my wife and the family for a period of time.”

England face Pakistan at Lord’s on Thursday in the first test of the summer.

