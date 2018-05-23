Donations to NGO that housed Life Esidimeni patients unaccounted for
It’s emerged that one of the NGOs that housed psychiatric patients from Life Esidimeni has had over R40 million in donations since 2006.
A new board took over at the Takalani Home for the mentally handicapped last December and says it arrived to little or no paperwork and had to begin patient assessments from scratch.
The NGO, which is located in Diepkloof Soweto, is where many of the first victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy died.
At least 144 patients died in 2016 after the Gauteng Health Department unlawfully moved them from Esidimeni facilities to illegal or ill-equipped NGOs.
Former staff at the Takalani Home have allegedly destroyed files and other records which could set back police investigations.
The home’s director, Judgement Gumede, says that many were fired for wrongdoing last year, while some resigned.
Gumede says that an investigation has shown that private donations and government subsidies worth millions of rands have been unaccounted for.
“All those millions that were donated to the organisations were stolen.”
He also says two previous board members were charged with 99 counts of mismanagement and other offenses.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
