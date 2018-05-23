Denmark's immigration minister criticised over Ramadan comment
She says that because those observing Ramadan can’t eat or drink for up to 18 hours, that it is a potential safety risk to the rest of society.
LONDON - Denmark’s Immigration Minister Inger Stojberg has been criticised for suggesting that Muslims should take time off work during Ramadan.
Stojberg has a reputation for hardline policies. In an article for a newspaper she says fasting throughout the working day raises challenges for a modern society.
She suggested there might be potential risks for bus drivers and hospital workers and those handling heavy equipment. However, Danish bus companies have already said they’ve no problem with their drivers observing Ramadan.
Since the minister’s party helped form a coalition government three years ago, Denmark has introduced a string of measures tightening up on immigration, some of which have been heavily criticised within the European Union.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
