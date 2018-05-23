De Lille to meet Uitsig backyard dwellers, as housing protests continue in CT
Protests over housing, land and service delivery continue to rock Cape Town and surrounding areas.
CAPE TOWN - Protests over housing, land and service delivery continue to rock Cape Town and surrounding areas.
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will visit Uitsig on Wednesday, where she'll meet with backyard dwellers who the city has been supplying running water to.
The visit comes off the back of multiple demonstrations in recent weeks.
From Parkwood and Vrygrond, to Siqalo and Kraaifontein, aggrieved Capetonians are fed up.
WATCH: Parkwood residents still dissatisfied after meeting housing MEC
Demonstrations over housing and services have sprung up across the city, leaving authorities scrambling to defuse tensions.
Several weeks ago, residents of the Siqalo informal settlement took to the streets. The area has seen multiple demonstrations over the years, with residents demanding improved service delivery.
WATCH: ANC blames DA for Siqalo protest
Scottsdene in Kraaifontein was also volatile earlier this month, with some locals calling for affordable housing.
Hermanus has also been hit by protests recently, as some Zwelihle residents want to be allowed to erect structures on privately owned land.
Last month, law enforcement officers also had their hands full dealing with a demonstration over a lack of services and housing in Dunoon.
WATCH: Mapping housing protests in the Cape
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
