De Lille’s challenge of DA clause to be heard in June

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille's court bid challenging the constitutionality of a Democratic Alliance (DA) clause will be heard next month.

The party booted De Lille from her position as mayor and terminated her DA membership earlier this month based on responses she made during a Radio 702/Cape Talk interview.

The court has since reinstated her as mayor and restored her party membership.