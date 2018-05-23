DA to probe purchase of land at Ekurhuleni housing site

Councillor Simon Lapping says this land is uninhabitable as it's contaminated with cyanide and other mining chemicals.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Ekurhuleni visited an uncompleted housing project in Germiston on Wednesday to speak to community members who were promised homes in the area.

It’s understood the land was bought by a company called Living Africa for R112,000 and then sold on to the City of Ekurhuleni for almost R13 million.

Both transactions allegedly took place on the same day.

Ekurhuleni DA councillors addressed the community of Angelo. Residents in this community currently live in informal settlements.

#HousingGermiston These are stands where a housing project was supposed to be completed. The ANC led project it seems started but was not seen through... the DA is visiting the site today and is addressing community members, some EFF members are also here. KS pic.twitter.com/4jGrlLQw7U — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 23, 2018

Councillor Simon Lapping says this land is uninhabitable as it’s contaminated with cyanide and other mining chemicals.

“Behind us, you’ll see there is an old mine shaft here.”

Lapping says the municipal-owned land cannot be sold because it’s been declared unsafe.

“I find it quite surprising that they’ll sell the land just to keep people happy and not take any interest in their health.”

He says a motion has been submitted to council regarding the investigation into the purchase of the land.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)