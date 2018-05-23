Popular Topics
DA ‘concerned’ over deferred operations at Chris Hani Hospital

According to a recent answer by Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa in the legislature, over 1,400 operations were cancelled last year.

FILE: Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital entrance. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN.
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has raised concern over the number of operations that have been deferred or cancelled at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, warning it only adds to the already long waiting times for surgery.

According to a recent answer by Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa in the legislature, over 1,400 operations were cancelled last year.

Ramokgopa says the reasons for this include patients not being ready, infrastructure problems and a shortage of ICU or high care beds.

The DA's Jack Bloom says this worsens the surgery backlog, which last year stood at over 11,000 patients.

“Most of them were for avoidable reasons. And I think they must make every effort to bring down the number of cancelled operations. It is very distressing for staff and for patients.”

The hospital's acting CEO Dr Sifiso Maseko, however, says all the cancelled or deferred appointments from last year were dealt with this year.

“All those operations, during the period in question, were done. It’s just that they couldn’t be done at that particular point in time for various reasons. It is true that they were then deferred and eventually done.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

