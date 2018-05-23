CT Uber drivers march against metered taxi operators

They claim metered taxi drivers have been barring them from operating at the Cape Town International Airport.

CAPE TOWN - Uber drivers have been marching to Cape Town International Airport claiming metered taxi operators have been preventing them from transporting passengers.

They are now marching from the Uber offices in Airport Industria to show their dissatisfaction.

Uber driver Riyaaz Mongratie told Eyewitness News metered taxi drivers have been barring them from operating at the airport.

“Today the metered taxi drivers were standing in the pickup area at the airport and stopped the Uber drivers from picking up their clients. They were saying that ‘you don’t have a permit, you can’t pick up clients’. One of the drivers [who] has a permit also stopped.”

Mongratie claims one of them was attacked by metered taxi operators.

“We’re not wanting to go and confront them in a violent manner or in any sort of intimidating manner. But we are also not going to let them think it’s okay to attack a driver like that. One of our drivers was attacked, they beat him up and took away his keys. That’s just not right.”

