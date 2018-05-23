CT police investigate ATM bombing in Blue Downs

It’s understood officers on patrol saw a group of men at the ATM on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Police are on scene of an ATM bombing in Blue Downs Cape Town.

When they approached them the group opened fire and fled the scene.

It's still unclear if they made off with any money.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)