CT man sentenced to life for killing cop Ben Koopman

CAPE TOWN - A man convicted of the murder of metro police officer Ben Koopman has been sentenced to life behind bars.

Christopher Jantjies was on Tuesday found guilty of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and the possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

The 29-year-old Dixie Boys gang member shot and killed Koopman outside his Eersterivier home in February 2016 before stealing his service pistol and two-way radio.

Acting Judge Daniel says Thulare monitored Koopman’s movements and knew that he would return to his Eersterivier home for lunch on the 15th of February 2016.

Thulare referred to the crime as a planned execution in which Jantjies wanted to send a clear message that the gang is in charge of Eersterivier.

Jantjies has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances for the theft of Koopman’s service pistol and two-way radio.

He also received a 15-year sentence for the unlawful possession of a firearm and five for the possession of ammunition.

The sentences will run concurrently.

