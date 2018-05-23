Popular Topics
Cosatu wants say on Supra Mahumapelo’s future

Cosatu’s Bheki Ntshalintshali says that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to meet with the federation to discuss a report on the North West before it is tabled at the NEC meeting.

FILE: North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: GCIS
FILE: North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: GCIS
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu says it wants to have a say on the African National Congress (ANC)'s final decision on North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo's future.

The federation says that President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed to meeting with its leaders before Friday, to get their input on a report prepared by the inter-ministerial task team appointed to assess the state of governance in the province.

The appointment of the task team followed a series of violent protests in parts of the province, calling for Mahumapelo to step down.

The inter-ministerial task team has visited the province several times, with Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announcing officially two weeks ago that government has taken over the province’s administration.

The task team will prepare a report which will be tabled at the ANC’s NEC meeting this weekend for a final decision on Mahumapelo to be taken.

Cosatu’s general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali says that Ramaphosa has promised to meet with the federation to discuss the report before it is tabled at the NEC meeting.

“We will be privy to that report and be able to make comment on it before the NEC’s final decision.”

The ANC’s highest decision-making body is expected to put the matter of Mahumapelo to rest and decide whether to disband the North West provincial executive committee.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

