Convicted child pornographer Tyrone James to be sentenced
Sentencing proceedings had to be postponed in the child porn case against Tyrone James as a result of an outstanding psychological report.
CAPE TOWN - There's been a setback in sentencing proceedings against a convicted child pornographer from Wilderness.
Tyrone James appeared in the George Regional Court on Tuesday. He was apprehended in March 2016 and was convicted earlier this year.
Sentencing proceedings had to be postponed in the child porn case against James as a result of an outstanding psychological report. The matter will resume on the 6 July.
James has been convicted for the possession of more than 50,000 images and videos of child porn.
The 37-year-old was initially arrested at a roadblock on the N2 highway more than two years ago when officers found drugs in his possession. Police then came across disturbing images on his phone.
Officers searched his house where they discovered more child porn on his computer.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa to donate half of salary to new fund
-
'We make a call for our people to occupy unoccupied land'
-
SA woman found dead in Bahamas hotel room
-
ANC accepts, welcomes Mahumapelo’s resignation
-
AB de Villiers retires from international cricket
-
North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to go on early retirement
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.