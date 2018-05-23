Convicted child pornographer Tyrone James to be sentenced

Sentencing proceedings had to be postponed in the child porn case against Tyrone James as a result of an outstanding psychological report.

CAPE TOWN - There's been a setback in sentencing proceedings against a convicted child pornographer from Wilderness.

Tyrone James appeared in the George Regional Court on Tuesday. He was apprehended in March 2016 and was convicted earlier this year.

Sentencing proceedings had to be postponed in the child porn case against James as a result of an outstanding psychological report. The matter will resume on the 6 July.

James has been convicted for the possession of more than 50,000 images and videos of child porn.

The 37-year-old was initially arrested at a roadblock on the N2 highway more than two years ago when officers found drugs in his possession. Police then came across disturbing images on his phone.

Officers searched his house where they discovered more child porn on his computer.

