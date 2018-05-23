Cold front, heavy rain expected to hit WC

The City of Cape Town's disaster risk management unit says, as a result, flash flooding could be experienced.

CAPE TOWN - A cold front is expected to bring about rainy conditions in parts of the Western Cape over the next few days.

The unit's Charlotte Powell says they'll remain on high alert to assist affected residents.

“Due to heavy rains [and] flash flooding, areas could be affected with localised damage. The disaster management centre together with other city services will remain watchful during this period.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)