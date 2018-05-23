Chamber of Baking attributes fall in bread consumption to good maize harvest

After farmers had a good harvest the maize price has improved and more people are eating their preferred porridge.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Chamber of Baking says that the recent fall in bread consumption in the country could be attributed to a good maize harvest resulting in South Africans switching back to porridge as it's become more affordable.

The latest statistics released by the Pietermaritzburg Agency for Community Social Action reveal an increase in people buying bread when the drought pushed the maize price higher.

But now, after farmers had a good harvest, the maize price has improved and more people are eating their preferred porridge.

