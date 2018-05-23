Centurion woman critical after being mauled by her 3 dogs

ER24's Russel Meiring says she sustained serious bite wounds to her head and upper body.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman has been left in a critical condition after being attacked by three of her dogs at her home in Centurion.

It's understood community members called paramedics to the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

“Treatment and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated in an effort to stabilise the patient’s vital signs. Once treated, the woman was transported to a nearby private hospital for urgent medical attention.”