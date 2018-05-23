Celine Dion returns to stage after ear surgery
After two months away, the 50-year-old singer was back entertaining her fans on Tuesday as she admitted she was 'a little bit nervous' about performing.
LONDON - Celine Dion returned to the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday night following her ear surgery two months ago.
The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker was forced to cancel all her shows in Las Vegas between 27 March and 18 April so she can have a "minimally invasive surgical procedure" to correct an ear problem.
And, after two months away, the 50-year-old singer was back entertaining her fans on Tuesday as she admitted she was "a little bit nervous" about performing.
She told the audience: "You know it's been a while since we've done a show I had a little health issue -- don't we all. But I have to tell you, I'm extremely happy to be back. The stage is kind of my home away from home and I have to admit I can barely stand on my feet tonight as I am a little bit nervous.
"It doesn't matter how long you've done a show. Every time you do a show you get nervous and I do have butterflies tonight. You wonder will the people still come, are they gonna say what if she cancels tonight, will they stay home, I don't take anything for granted. You can see so many shows in Vegas and I'm so very grateful. Not everyone has the privilege to do what they love in life so thank you for the privilege."
Celine's management revealed back in March that she had no choice but to pull out of her residency temporarily because her battle with the Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities, was making it difficult for her to sing.
They said in a statement at the time: "Céline has been dealing with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities, and makes it extremely difficult to sing.
"She has been experiencing this condition for the past 12-18 months but it has been successfully treated with various ear drop medications. During the past couple of weeks these medications have no longer been working to treat the condition, so she will undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure to correct the problem."
