British court convicts pensioner for raping girls in Kenya
Britain’s National Crime Agency said Keith Morris was convicted of nine child abuse offences on Tuesday in Leeds Crown Court after a trial in which Kenyan witnesses testified via video link.
NAIROBI - A 72-year-old pensioner has been found guilty in a British court of raping two Kenyan girls while he was on holiday in the East African nation, the latest example of cross-border collaboration to stamp out child sex offences by Western tourists.
Britain’s National Crime Agency said Keith Morris, a retired locksmith from the northern city of Hull, was convicted of nine child abuse offences on Tuesday in Leeds Crown Court after a trial in which Kenyan witnesses testified via video link.
“A Hull man who befriended and helped vulnerable families in rural Kenya to gain access to their children has been convicted of nine child abuse offences,” the agency said.
An NCA and Kenyan police investigation found Morris had visited a village in Kilifi, a popular coastal holiday spot, for many years and “frequently took local children away for trips, where he would buy them gifts and stay with them in hotel rooms”.
Morris, who is due to be sentenced on 17 July, abused underage girls in 2016 and 2017, the NCA said.
He was also convicted on two counts of obstructing justice after the NCA found he had transferred money to people in Kenya “in exchange for helping him to prove his innocence”.
Kenyan police were not immediately available for comment.
Popular in World
-
Most expensive city is building 'tube homes' to solve housing crisis
-
Meghan Markle’s nephew allegedly caught with knife at UK nightclub
-
Meghan Markle's friend says star & Prince Harry 'very similar'
-
Pollution turns India's white marble Taj Mahal yellow and green
-
Back to work, Prince Harry & Meghan to delay honeymoon
-
Malaysia says search for Flight MH370 to end next week
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.