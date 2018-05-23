At least 3 shot dead in Brakpan taxi violence
It's understood an argument broke out between taxi drivers from the Brakpan Association during a meeting in Tsakane earlier on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed four people have been shot dead and six others wounded in taxi violence in Brakpan.
It's understood an argument broke out between taxi drivers from the Brakpan Association during a meeting in Tsakane earlier on Wednesday.
Eight people have been arrested and authorities have recovered 10 firearms.
The police’s Mavela Masondo said: “As they were approaching the offices of the taxi association when they were allegedly shot at by security officers that are hired by or contracted to the taxi association. Three of the victims died on scene.”
#BrakpanShooting Three people have been killed and several others injured in Brakpan this morning following a shooting incident at the Wenden and High Street intersection. KS pic.twitter.com/zaxqofsdDs— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 23, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
AB de Villiers retires from international cricket
-
SA woman found dead in Bahamas hotel room
-
North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to go on early retirement
-
No arrests after woman shot dead while jogging in Joburg
-
Hawks confirm fresh probe into Tom Moyane
-
Ramaphosa to announce terms of reference for Sars inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.