At least 3 shot dead in Brakpan taxi violence

It's understood an argument broke out between taxi drivers from the Brakpan Association during a meeting in Tsakane earlier on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed four people have been shot dead and six others wounded in taxi violence in Brakpan.

Eight people have been arrested and authorities have recovered 10 firearms.

The police’s Mavela Masondo said: “As they were approaching the offices of the taxi association when they were allegedly shot at by security officers that are hired by or contracted to the taxi association. Three of the victims died on scene.”

#BrakpanShooting Three people have been killed and several others injured in Brakpan this morning following a shooting incident at the Wenden and High Street intersection. KS pic.twitter.com/zaxqofsdDs — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 23, 2018

