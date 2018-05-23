Arsenal unveil Unai Emery as new manager

Emery becomes Arsenal’s new manager after 22 years, following Arsene Wenger’s illustrious career at the London club.

JOHANNESBURG - Arsenal Football Club have officially unveiled Unai Emery as the club’s new head coach, taking over from Arsene Wenger.

At a press conference, Emery said he was happy to join Arsenal and that he had positive meetings with club owner Stan Kroenke, Chairman Chips Keswick and CEO Ivan Gazidis.

“Thank you, the Kroenke family, the chairman and Ivan Gazidis for having me at Arsenal. We had very good meetings on Monday and I have a very good feeling that we will work together.”

Gazidis said he is confident that the Arsenal players will respond well to the energy that Emery will bring to the club.

“We are very confident that the players will respond well to the energy that Unai will bring to the club. I believe that they have a person who will improve their individual games on the field.”