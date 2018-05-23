Arsenal unveil Unai Emery as new manager
Emery becomes Arsenal’s new manager after 22 years, following Arsene Wenger’s illustrious career at the London club.
JOHANNESBURG - Arsenal Football Club have officially unveiled Unai Emery as the club’s new head coach, taking over from Arsene Wenger.
Emery becomes Arsenal’s new manager after 22 years, following Wenger’s illustrious career at the London club.
At a press conference, Emery said he was happy to join Arsenal and that he had positive meetings with club owner Stan Kroenke, Chairman Chips Keswick and CEO Ivan Gazidis.
“Thank you, the Kroenke family, the chairman and Ivan Gazidis for having me at Arsenal. We had very good meetings on Monday and I have a very good feeling that we will work together.”
Gazidis said he is confident that the Arsenal players will respond well to the energy that Emery will bring to the club.
“We are very confident that the players will respond well to the energy that Unai will bring to the club. I believe that they have a person who will improve their individual games on the field.”
🗣 Here's our new head coach's opening statement in his press conference#WelcomeUnai pic.twitter.com/jLcnT4kPaG— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 23, 2018
Popular in Sport
-
AB de Villiers retires from international cricket
-
I pleaded with De Villiers not to retire now - CSA CEO
-
AB de Villiers retires from international cricket
-
Domingo: Time with family is important & we respect De Villiers's decision
-
SA Rugby close to adopting draft system
-
Du Plessis blitz puts Chennai in IPL final
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.