Arsenal confirm Unai Emery as new manager
JOHANNESBURG- London club Arsenal have confirmed Spaniard Unai Emery as their new manager and will succeed Arsene Wenger who departed the club after 22 years at the helm.
The club confirmed through their official Twitter account that the 46-year-old Emery will take over, following his departure from French side PSG last week. At PSG Emery won the French League and four domestic cup titles, while in his previous job with Sevilla, he won three consecutive Europa League titles.
Emery is expected to be unveiled at the club’s stadium the Emirates by the end of the week.
A new dawn. A new era. A new chapter.#WelcomeUnai pic.twitter.com/kGrE2gMLQl— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 23, 2018
