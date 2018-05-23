AngloGold Ashanti may shed 2,000 jobs

The gold mining company says domestic production has been reduced by half over the past year.

JOHANNESBURG - AngloGold Ashanti says at least 2,000 jobs at its South African base are on the line as it plans to restructure operations.

It says the restructuring process will affect employees across different categories and levels.

The company's Chris Nthite said: “Our cost of production is currently higher than the gold price. And so to ensure the long-term future of our remaining assets in South Africa and importantly, to protect the bulk of the jobs that they provide, we took this tough but necessary step.”