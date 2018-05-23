ANC 'ready' to give update on Mahumapelo's political fate

The ANC met with North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo on Monday where they took a final decision on his future.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule will on Wednesday give an update on the political fate of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

There have been a series of protests in parts of the province calling for Mahumapelo to step down.

The briefing at Luthuli House at midday is said to give details on the political situation there.



After weeks of defiance, the ANC’s top six once again summoned the embattled premier for a meeting at Luthuli House on Monday.

Now the party says that its ready to have a say on the developments in that province.

About three weeks ago, Mahumapelo reneged on a commitment to step down and placed himself on leave instead.

He appointed an acting premier while an inter-ministerial task team led by Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma moved to place the province under administration.

This weekend, Mahumapelo participated in the ANC’s land summit as chairperson of the party in the North West where he had a quick word with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANC officials met with him on Monday where they took a final decision.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)