ANC 'ready' to give update on Mahumapelo's political fate
The ANC met with North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo on Monday where they took a final decision on his future.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule will on Wednesday give an update on the political fate of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.
There have been a series of protests in parts of the province calling for Mahumapelo to step down.
The briefing at Luthuli House at midday is said to give details on the political situation there.
After weeks of defiance, the ANC’s top six once again summoned the embattled premier for a meeting at Luthuli House on Monday.
Now the party says that its ready to have a say on the developments in that province.
About three weeks ago, Mahumapelo reneged on a commitment to step down and placed himself on leave instead.
He appointed an acting premier while an inter-ministerial task team led by Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma moved to place the province under administration.
This weekend, Mahumapelo participated in the ANC’s land summit as chairperson of the party in the North West where he had a quick word with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The ANC officials met with him on Monday where they took a final decision.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Politics
-
Hawks confirm fresh probe into Tom Moyane
-
SA land reform unlikely to mean constitutional change: analysts
-
Cosatu wants say on Supra Mahumapelo’s future
-
Mbete: Transition between change of leadership needs to be fine-tuned
-
Cosatu urges anti-Ramaphosa ANC members to support him
-
DA to table bill aimed at reducing ballooning govt debt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.