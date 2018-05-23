ANC accepts, welcomes Mahumapelo’s resignation

Supra Mahumapelo announced on Wednesday afternoon that he would go on early retirement but early retirement does not apply for elected officials.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has accepted and welcomed Supra Mahumapelo's resignation as premier of the North West.

Mahumapelo announced on Wednesday afternoon that he would go on early retirement but early retirement does not apply for elected officials.

The party says they will decide Mahumapelo’s successor this weekend.

Mahumapelo may have given in and resigned but he still has a bone to pick with those who protested against his leadership.

“As far as we’re concerned, that is nothing but counter-revolution.”

He says his resignation was not an admission of wrongdoing, but it was in the best interest of the party.

“None of us in indispensable in the revolution; from the president out to the last member of the ANC. The revolution is bigger than us and the country is bigger than any one of us.”

He will now return to the North West as ANC chairperson meaning the new premier will effectively account to him.

NW HAS SOME OF WORST PERFORMING MUNICIPALITIES

The former North West premier is leaving behind a province with some of the worst performing municipalities in the country.

It's contributed 15% of the total irregular expenditure of municipalities for the 2016/17 financial year.

Releasing his local government audit outcomes at Parliament on Wednesday, Auditor General Kimi Makwetu said the North West stood out when it comes to irregular expenditure of more than R4 billion.

The Auditor General says the lack of accountability by leadership in the North West for sound financial management has had a negative impact on the financial viability of municipalities.

Not a single municipality in the province has been able to achieve a clean audit.

More than a third of the province’s 22 municipalities were unable to submit financial statements that were reliable enough to determine their viability.

Another 20% of North West municipalities are in a vulnerable financial position.

Sixteen municipalities overspent the budgets, resulting in unauthorised expenditure of more than R1 billion.

Makwetu says the slow response by the political leadership in the North West to address the poor audit outcomes, will have to be countered with decisive actions to implement consequences for poor performance.

“About 13 municipalities in that province are in a specific difficult situation.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)