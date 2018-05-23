[ALERT] Sandile Mantsoe won’t appeal murder sentence
Earlier this month, Mantsoe was sentenced to an effective 32 years in jail for the 2017 murder of his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena.
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt that convicted murderer Sandile Mantsoe will no longer appeal his sentence.
He was also found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice after he burnt her body and dumped it in a veld.
LISTEN: Sandile Mantsoe case: How do judges decide criminal sentences?
After Mantsoe was sentenced in the Johannesburg High Court, his lawyer said the judgment handed down was unnecessarily harsh. He added they would appeal both the sentence and the conviction.
Now, family spokesperson Lehlohonolo Molopa says Mantsoe appears to have changed his mind.
“His legal team did contact him and I think the summary of it is that he has decided to no longer appeal.”
He says the family has not been in contact with Mantsoe since he was moved to the Mangaung Maximum Prison more than three weeks ago.
The family says it wants to put the matter behind them and let the law take its course.
WATCH: Sandile Mantsoe gets 32 years for killing Karabo Mokoena
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
