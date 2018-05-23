AB de Villiers retires from international cricket

The former Proteas captain made the announcement on his official Twitter page.

JOHANNESBURG - AB de Villiers has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

De Villiers wrote: “It’s been a tough decision to make and I’ve thought long and hard about it but I believe it’s time to step down”

He added: “A huge thank you to teammates, Cricket South Africa and all the supporters who have been behind me both in SA and around the world.”

I’ve made a big decision today pic.twitter.com/In0jyquPOK — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 23, 2018

The 34-year-old says the time is right for him to hang up his boots, bringing to a close a sterling 14-year career.

“I have decided to retire from all international cricket with immediate effect. After 114 Test matches, 228 ODI’s and 78 T20 Internationals, it is time for others to take over. I have had my turn, and to be honest, I am tired.”

De Villiers says his decision has nothing to do with money.

“It’s not about earning more somewhere else, it’s about running out of gas and feeling that it is the right time to move on. Everything comes to an end. To the cricket fans around South Africa and the World, thank you for your kindness and generosity, and today, for your understanding.”

He holds a phenomenal number of milestones to his name; the World Record for the fastest ODI 50 (16 balls), 100 (31 balls) and 150 (64 balls), the second highest individual Test score for South Africa (278*), the highest points (935) by a South African on the ICC Test rankings and has claimed the coveted SA Cricketer of the Year award twice (2014 and 2015).

De Villiers retires with an incredible Test average of 50.66 and as the fourth-highest run-scorer for South Africa with 8765 runs (22 100’s). His exploits in the limited-overs formats have been extraordinary, and he finishes as the number two ranked player in the world and as the second highest run-scorer behind Jacques Kallis with 9577 runs at an average of 53.50.