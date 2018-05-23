AB de Villiers named in ESPN World Fame 100 list
ESPN has named the Top 100 athletes in the world based on a formula that measures their Google Trend score, social media following and endorsement value.
JOHANNESBURG - AB de Villiers is the only South African to be featured in ESPN's World Fame 100 list for 2018.
De Villiers, a star for the Proteas as well his IPL franchise, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, finds himself at No.99 on the list.
De Villiers had a Google Trend score of 4, a social media following of 5.7 million and endorsements close to R60 million.
Real Madrid and Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list for a third straight year.
Here is the top 10:
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- LeBron James
- Lionel Messi
- Neymar
- Roger Federer
- Tiger Woods
- Kevin Durant
- Rafael Nadal
- Stephan Curry
- Phil Mickelson
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
