AB de Villiers named in ESPN World Fame 100 list

ESPN has named the Top 100 athletes in the world based on a formula that measures their Google Trend score, social media following and endorsement value.

JOHANNESBURG - AB de Villiers is the only South African to be featured in ESPN's World Fame 100 list for 2018.

De Villiers, a star for the Proteas as well his IPL franchise, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, finds himself at No.99 on the list.

De Villiers had a Google Trend score of 4, a social media following of 5.7 million and endorsements close to R60 million.

Real Madrid and Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list for a third straight year.

Here is the top 10:

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Neymar

Roger Federer

Tiger Woods

Kevin Durant

Rafael Nadal

Stephan Curry

Phil Mickelson



(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)