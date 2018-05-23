Popular Topics
AB de Villiers named in ESPN World Fame 100 list

ESPN has named the Top 100 athletes in the world based on a formula that measures their Google Trend score, social media following and endorsement value.

FILE: Proteas batsman AB de Villiers pictured on 15 January 2018 during day three of the second Test against India. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
FILE: Proteas batsman AB de Villiers pictured on 15 January 2018 during day three of the second Test against India. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - AB de Villiers is the only South African to be featured in ESPN's World Fame 100 list for 2018.

ESPN has named the Top 100 athletes in the world based on a formula that measures their Google Trend score, social media following and endorsement value.

De Villiers, a star for the Proteas as well his IPL franchise, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, finds himself at No.99 on the list.

De Villiers had a Google Trend score of 4, a social media following of 5.7 million and endorsements close to R60 million.

Real Madrid and Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list for a third straight year.

Here is the top 10:

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo

  2. LeBron James

  3. Lionel Messi

  4. Neymar

  5. Roger Federer

  6. Tiger Woods

  7. Kevin Durant

  8. Rafael Nadal

  9. Stephan Curry

  10. Phil Mickelson

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

