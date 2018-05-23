-
A glimpse into the future of space
Ellen Stofan, director of the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum talks in this week’s episode of 'A Glimpse into the Future'.
We don't think about space technologies that much, but why are they important and how do they touch our everyday lives?
What are the main challenges and trends in the space realm?
In terms of rules and regulations in regards to space, what do we need to think about?
Who is the ecosystem of players that need to come together to regulate space?
Are there any lessons to be learned from how we have dealt with other global commons that can be applied to space?
Are we close to having people on Mars?
In this week’s episode of “A Glimpse into the Future”, we talk to Ellen Stofan, Director of the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum and Chair of the World Economic Forum Council on the Future of Space Technologies.
Written by Ellen Stofan, director, Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, Smithsonian Institution and Rigas Hadzilacos, Project Lead, Future of Education, Gender and Work, GLF, World Economic Forum Geneva.
This article was republished courtesy of the World Economic Forum.
