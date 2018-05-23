2 men shot dead in Bellville

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says the motive for the shooting is unknown.

CAPE TOWN - Two men, aged 19 and 20, have been shot dead along Durban Road in Bellville on Wednesday afternoon.

“A double murder case was registered for investigation. Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident can kindly contact Crime Stop on 08600 1011.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)