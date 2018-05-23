2 bodies of babies discovered at Stellenbosch dumping site
Western Cape police spokesperson, Noloyiso Rwexana, says their identities are yet to be established.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating circumstances around the discovery of two baby bodies near a Stellenbosch dumping site.
The infants are believed to be just a few months old.
Officials say passers-by made the finding on Tuesday.
“Stellenbosch police are investigating cases of inquest subsequent to the discovery of two bodies of babies at a dumping site in Stellenbosch. The circumstances around the incident are under investigation.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
