2 bodies of babies discovered at Stellenbosch dumping site

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating circumstances around the discovery of two baby bodies near a Stellenbosch dumping site.

The infants are believed to be just a few months old.

Officials say passers-by made the finding on Tuesday.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Noloyiso Rwexana, says their identities are yet to be established.

“Stellenbosch police are investigating cases of inquest subsequent to the discovery of two bodies of babies at a dumping site in Stellenbosch. The circumstances around the incident are under investigation.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)