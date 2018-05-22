Zimbabwe applies to rejoin Commonwealth, invites poll observers
The southern African nation formally quit the Commonwealth after then leader Robert Mugabe came under criticism over disputed elections and land seizures from white farmers.
HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially applied for Zimbabwe to rejoin the Commonwealth it left in 2003 and has invited the grouping of former British colonies to send observers to its general elections set for July.
The southern African nation formally quit the Commonwealth after then leader Robert Mugabe, who had ruled Zimbabwe from its independence in 1980, came under criticism over disputed elections and land seizures from white farmers.
Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said in a statement that Mnangagwa, who replaced Mugabe after a de facto army coup in November, made the application on 15 May.
“Zimbabwe’s eventual return to the Commonwealth, following a successful membership application, would be a momentous occasion, given our shared rich history,” Scotland said.
Mnangagwa is expected to fix an election date at the end of this month.
The presidential, parliamentary and council elections are seen as a litmust test of Mnangagwa’s democratic credentials and if agreed by Western powers, international lenders could begin lending to the country for the first time in 20 years.
Election observers will produce a report that will form part of an informal assessment used to deternmine Zimbabwe’s re-admission, Scotland said.
