Woman shot dead while jogging in Marlboro Gardens
Paramedics say they arrived on the scene earlier on Monday and found the woman believed to be in her 20s lying on the sidewalk.
JOHANNESBURG - A woman has been shot dead while jogging in Marlboro Gardens in Johannesburg.
Paramedics say they arrived on the scene earlier on Monday and found the woman believed to be in her 20s lying on the sidewalk. It's understood she had sustained gunshot wounds to her chest and abdomen.
ER24's Russel Meiring said: “Unfortunately, the woman had already succumbed to her injuries, nothing more could be done and she was declared dead. Exact details are not known at this stage but local authorities were on the scene and will be conducting a full investigation into this matter.”
Police are searching for her killers.
The police's Mohlaume Mamabolo said: “No suspects have been arrested and police are investigating a case of murder.”
