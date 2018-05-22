'We are not expecting anything less than life for each of the murders'

Convicted murderer Henri van Breda faces life in prison after he was found guilty of murdering his parents and older brother and seriously injured his sister.

On Monday, he was found guilty of murdering his parents and older brother and seriously injured his sister in an attack at the family's Stellenbosch home more than three years ago.

Van Breda was also found guilty of tampering with evidence.

Sentencing proceedings are expected to get underway on 5 June.

Until then, the convicted murderer is likely to remain in the hospital section of Pollsmoor prison.

His lawyer, Advocate Pieter Botha yesterday informed the court that Van Breda is on chronic medication for epilepsy.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says that Van Breda faces a minimum of life imprisonment.

“For each of the counts it is 25 years because it’s premeditated, so we are not expecting anything less than life for each of the murders.”

In his judgment, Judge Siraj Desai found that Van Breda had been an unimpressive witness, that there'd been no breach in security at the De Zalze Estate on the night of the attack, that the forensic evidence did not support van Breda's claim of intruders, and that most of his injuries were self-inflicted.

