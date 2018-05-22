WC EMS member arrested for alleged drunk driving

The suspect was driving an emergency vehicle when he apparently collided with a private vehicle being driven by a police officer.

CAPE TOWN - An on-duty Western Cape Emergency Medical Services (EMS) member has been arrested for alleged drunk driving in Mitchells Plain.

The suspect was driving an emergency vehicle when he apparently collided with a private vehicle being driven by a police officer. The incident occurred along Stock Road on Tuesday morning.

Metro EMS spokesperson Robert Daniels said: “The Western Cape government health Emergency Medical Services sincerely regard the incident and is taking it very seriously. [We] have launched a full investigation into the allegations.”

