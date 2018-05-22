WC Education Dept gives Equal Education deadline after sex harassment claims

Three former Equal Education officials have been accused of sexual harassment by several women in the organisation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Western Cape Education Department has given Equal Education until the end of business to give reasons why it should continue working with the lobby group in the province.

Three former Equal Education officials have been accused of sexual harassment by several women in the organisation.

Tshepo Motsepe, Luyolo Mazwembe and Doron Isaacs have since resigned.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has asked Equal Education to provide her with details regarding interviews conducted by the men so far this year with any female learner in the Western Cape.

Schäfer says she's also requested details of when and how these interviews were conducted.

Equal Education's Noncedo Madubedube says the call by the MEC is fair.

“We’re committed to ensuring that this entire process if absolutely transparent and is done on moral ground. We want our work to reflect the things we advocate or fight for.”

All three men are being investigated at different levels by the organisation.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)