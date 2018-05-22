[UPDATE] Arson suspected in CT train fire

The train pulled into Retreat station on Tuesday morning still ablaze. Commuters had to scramble to adjoining carriages, but no one was injured.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities suspect the torching of two train carriages in Cape Town could be an arson attack.

The train pulled into Retreat station on Tuesday morning still ablaze. Commuters had to scramble to adjoining carriages, but no one was injured.

Fire and rescue services' Theo Layne says it took firefighters approximately one-and-a-half hours to extinguish the fire.

“The cause of the fire is being determined as suspected arson. The incident was handed over to the South African Police Service for investigation.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)