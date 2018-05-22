[UPDATE] Arson suspected in CT train fire
The train pulled into Retreat station on Tuesday morning still ablaze. Commuters had to scramble to adjoining carriages, but no one was injured.
CAPE TOWN - Authorities suspect the torching of two train carriages in Cape Town could be an arson attack.
The train pulled into Retreat station on Tuesday morning still ablaze. Commuters had to scramble to adjoining carriages, but no one was injured.
Fire and rescue services' Theo Layne says it took firefighters approximately one-and-a-half hours to extinguish the fire.
“The cause of the fire is being determined as suspected arson. The incident was handed over to the South African Police Service for investigation.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa appoints new presiding officer for Moyane inquiry
-
Ashwin Willemse pleased with SuperSport probe into walkout
-
Motshekga expects 'hundreds of comments' on making history compulsory at school
-
[CARTOON] Ashwin Gives Racism No 'Quota'
-
MultiChoice CEO Mawela: Willemse, Botha and Mallett shook hands
-
Sassa grilled for alleged misuse of money
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.