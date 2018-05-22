Tuks beat Maties to be crowned 2018 Varsity Hockey champions
A brilliant performance from Bradley Sherwood proved to be the catalyst for the team to work as a united front to be crowned champions.
STELLENBOSCH - In the final Varsity Sports tournament until the exam season ends at universities around the country, Maties hosted Tuks in the Varsity Hockey final at the Maties hockey astro.
Tuks went into the final with a record of five wins, two losses and a penalty shootout semifinal victory over Wits. Maties, meanwhile, went into the game unbeaten – and as favourites - after beating their final opponents earlier in the tournament 5-4.
Maties were under pressure from the first whistle, conceding in the eighth minute with Sam Mvimbi scoring for the visitors.
A brilliant performance from Bradley Sherwood – who was earmarked as a potential game changer - proved to be the catalyst for Tuks to work as a united front to earn the title of champions.
Sherwood scored just before half-time to send the home team into the break trailing 3-0.
Maties piled on the pressure throughout the second half but could not get the ball past goalkeeper Hendrik Kriek.
Tuks’ Steven Paulo rounded off the scoring to hand the boys from Pretoria a 5-0 victory and the 2018 Men’s Varsity Hockey title.
