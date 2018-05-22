Popular Topics
Tropical Cyclone Sagar kills at least 18 people

The storm in the Horn of Africa has displaced nearly 12,000 people and destroyed dozens of homes.

Screengrab of the tropical cyclone that hit Somaliland.
Screengrab of the tropical cyclone that hit Somaliland.
57 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Tropical Cyclone Sagar, that stopped fighting between troops of two breakaway states in the Horn of Africa, has killed at least 18 people and left 40 fishermen unaccounted for.

The storm has displaced nearly 12,000 people and destroyed dozens of homes.

The cyclone formed in the Gulf of Aden and made landfall in Somaliland and Puntland, where last week troops were involved in deadly clashes.

Norwegian Refugee Council regional director Nigel Tricks says it’s the worst storm to hit the region in years.

Sixteen people are known to have died in Somaliland where poor roads and communications prevent the authorities from getting full details.

Two people have died in Puntland.

The 40 fisherman unaccounted for were at sea when the storm struck.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

