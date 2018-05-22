Tropical Cyclone Sagar kills at least 18 people

-
SAHRC & Edward Zuma's lawyers settle in hate speech chargesPolitics
-
Free education: Nsfas, universities & students need to work togetherLocal
-
Ocean View residents protest against evictionsLocal
-
Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in AfricaBusiness
-
Police seize large amount of money at East Rand homeLocal
-
Lamola: ANC's land reform programme not a vote catching schemePolitics
Popular Topics
-
Free education: Nsfas, universities & students need to work togetherLocal
-
Ocean View residents protest against evictionsLocal
-
Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in AfricaBusiness
-
Police seize large amount of money at East Rand homeLocal
-
Lamola: ANC's land reform programme not a vote catching schemePolitics
-
[WATCH LIVE] Scopa reviews Sassa's 2016-2017 annual reportLocal
Popular Topics
-
Serena to miss out on seeding as French Open follows rankingsSport
-
Kane named England captain for World CupSport
-
West Ham appoint Pellegrini on three-year dealSport
-
[LISTEN] 'Business as usual' following Willemse walkout, says SuperSportSport
-
Tuks beat Maties to be crowned 2018 Varsity Hockey championsSport
-
Noguera bets on his Pumas future with new packSport
Popular Topics
-
Sony to become world's No.1 music publisher with $2.3bn EMI dealBusiness
-
[WATCH] Hollywood minute: Who killed Biggie Smalls?Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Duke and Duchess of Sussex official wedding photos releasedLifestyle
-
Meghan Markle’s nephew allegedly caught with knife at UK nightclubLifestyle
-
Commemorative gifts given at royal wedding selling on eBayLifestyle
-
'I finally found my prince'Lifestyle
-
Barack and Michelle's next act - TV deal with NetflixLifestyle
-
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan thank world for celebrating their weddingLifestyle
-
Africa Month an opportunity to deal with ‘anti-foreigner sentiments’Lifestyle
-
Lamola: ANC's land reform programme not a vote catching schemePolitics
-
Sassa grilled for alleged misuse of moneyPolitics
-
Ramaphosa to address Cosatu's central executive committee meetingPolitics
-
Maimane: Ramaphosa’s administration could have done morePolitics
-
Contralesa hits back at Kgalema Motlanthe over dictator commentPolitics
-
ANC urges its structures to start testing Constitution on land reformPolitics
-
[OPINION] SA’s municipal electricity tariffs are hurting the economyOpinion
-
[OPINION] Modern Meghan radicalises the royalsOpinion
-
[OPINION] ANC’s land summit shifts expropriation debate into higher gearOpinion
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa’s new dawn: much better, but not nearly enoughOpinion
-
[OPINION] The idiots guide to the silence of Saudi regarding PalestiniansOpinion
-
[OPINION] Down the rabbit hole for the DA in Cape TownOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in AfricaBusiness
-
Sony to become world's No.1 music publisher with $2.3bn EMI dealBusiness
-
Nene says outlook for tax revenues unchangedBusiness
-
Nene: Treasury working hard to recapture SOEsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Why Capitec Bank is SA’s strongest brandBusiness
-
Rand firmer as dollar bulls take a breathBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Tue
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
Tropical Cyclone Sagar kills at least 18 people
The storm in the Horn of Africa has displaced nearly 12,000 people and destroyed dozens of homes.
PRETORIA - Tropical Cyclone Sagar, that stopped fighting between troops of two breakaway states in the Horn of Africa, has killed at least 18 people and left 40 fishermen unaccounted for.
The storm has displaced nearly 12,000 people and destroyed dozens of homes.
The cyclone formed in the Gulf of Aden and made landfall in Somaliland and Puntland, where last week troops were involved in deadly clashes.
Norwegian Refugee Council regional director Nigel Tricks says it’s the worst storm to hit the region in years.
Sixteen people are known to have died in Somaliland where poor roads and communications prevent the authorities from getting full details.
Two people have died in Puntland.
The 40 fisherman unaccounted for were at sea when the storm struck.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Africa
-
Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa2 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe sets new date for Mugabe hearing, doubts over his appearance7 hours ago
-
2 new Ebola deaths recorded in Congo - health ministry2 hours ago
-
Burundi approves new constitution extending presidential term limit4 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe applies to rejoin Commonwealth, invites poll observers7 hours ago
-
Female elephant poisoned with cyanide in Zimbabwe19 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.