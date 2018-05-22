Popular Topics
The miracle of Ghana’s mystical sword

Wedged between the rocks in the heart of the Ashanti Kingdom – a mythical artefact lays unmoved for over three centuries.

18 minutes ago

Wedged between the rocks in the heart of the Ashanti Kingdom of Ghana – a mythical artefact lays unmoved for over three centuries long.

Situated on the grounds of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, this hidden gem holds the famous sword that is historically said to have been planted by the high priest, Okomfo Anokye as a symbol of unity and strength in the Ashanti Kingdom.

It is believed that if the sword is removed, it will end the unity of the Ashanti kingdom.

Several attempts to uproot the sword have failed, including an effort by the legendary boxer, Muhammad Ali.

Click here to access the Africa Connected portal or click below to watch the full clip about the Okomfo Anokye Sword...

This article first appeared on 702 : The miracle of Ghana’s mystical sword

