Suspects linked to Klerksdorp bank robbery to appear in court

Two men were arrested earlier this year after posing as SBV security officials at a Nedbank and collecting money.

JOHANNESBURG - Eight suspects linked to a R3 million bank robbery in Klerksdorp are expected to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Six more suspects were arrested at the weekend, with some believed to be bank employees.

The police's Tlangelani Rikhotso they’ve all been charged with theft.

“Six suspects will appear in court for bail proceedings.”

