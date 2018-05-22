Suspects linked to Klerksdorp bank robbery to appear in court

Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa
Business
Two men were arrested earlier this year after posing as SBV security officials at a Nedbank and collecting money.
JOHANNESBURG - Eight suspects linked to a R3 million bank robbery in Klerksdorp are expected to appear in court on Tuesday morning.
Two men were arrested earlier this year after posing as SBV security officials at a Nedbank and collecting money.
Six more suspects were arrested at the weekend, with some believed to be bank employees.
The police's Tlangelani Rikhotso they’ve all been charged with theft.
“Six suspects will appear in court for bail proceedings.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.