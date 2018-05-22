Sports Minister Xasa stands by her #AshwinWillemse statement

The Minister of Sport and Recreation Tokozile Xasa released a statement on Sunday morning calling for the suspension of Nick Mallet and Naas Botha from the SuperSport production.

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Sport and Recreation Tokozile Xasa says that she stands by her statement that she issued regarding SuperSport analyst Ashwin Willemse walking out of a live broadcast on Saturday evening.

Willemse walked out of a live broadcast at the end of the Lions 42-24 victory over the Brumbies, accusing his fellow panellists Nick Mallet and Naas Botha of patronising him and that he won’t be working with individuals that played rugby in the apartheid segregated era.

“Obviously, we’ll call for that [suspension], up until an investigation is done by SuperSport. Failure to do that would be an endorsement by the sports broadcaster, for an alleged act of racism against Mr Willemse.”

Speaking at the Sports Ministry Annual Budget speech, Xasa said she still stands by the statement released by her office on Sunday.

“I still stand by the statement on the Willemse issue. As South Africans, we are sports fanatics and even when we don’t go to the stadiums, we sit in front of the TV screens and analyse the presenters and analysts. From the undertones that can be seen on the TV screen, we issued that statement.”

Xasa also says they have had engagements with SuperSport.

“We had a session with SuperSport. SA Rugby was also present because it was a rugby game. They also sent out a statement after our session and they have made a commitment that they will investigate further and report back to South Africa on what is happening.”