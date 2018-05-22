Sports & Recreation budget: R700m to go to school sports

Minister Tokozile Xasa says she will have to play with limited resources given the 2018/19 budget for her department has been increased by just R24 million.

CAPE TOWN - The Sports and Recreation Department has been allocated just over R1 billion for its 2018/19 budget.

Minister Tokozile Xasa has tabled her department’s budget.

Xasa says she will have to play with limited resources given that the 2018/19 budget for her department has been increased by just R24 million.

Of the over R1 billion allocated to the department, R700 million will go to school sports programmes.

Eyeing more Olympic Games medals, R80 million will go towards the training of athletes.

The development of sport and recreation facilities will get almost R14 million.

On the sidelines of the budget, the minister made mention of the legal action against trade union Solidarity, which is challenging government’s transformation policies.

Xasa says she is ready to take on the organisation over the issue.

#SportsBudgetVote #Xasa says schools sport will be one of the flagship programme for the year ahead. She says the programme is very important for social cohesion and nation building — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) May 22, 2018

