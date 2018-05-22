Sports & Recreation budget: R700m to go to school sports
Minister Tokozile Xasa says she will have to play with limited resources given the 2018/19 budget for her department has been increased by just R24 million.
CAPE TOWN - The Sports and Recreation Department has been allocated just over R1 billion for its 2018/19 budget.
Minister Tokozile Xasa has tabled her department’s budget.
Xasa says she will have to play with limited resources given that the 2018/19 budget for her department has been increased by just R24 million.
Of the over R1 billion allocated to the department, R700 million will go to school sports programmes.
Eyeing more Olympic Games medals, R80 million will go towards the training of athletes.
The development of sport and recreation facilities will get almost R14 million.
On the sidelines of the budget, the minister made mention of the legal action against trade union Solidarity, which is challenging government’s transformation policies.
Xasa says she is ready to take on the organisation over the issue.
#SportsBudgetVote #Xasa says schools sport will be one of the flagship programme for the year ahead. She says the programme is very important for social cohesion and nation building— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) May 22, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Sassa cancels tender for cash payment provider
-
Police seize large amount of money at East Rand home
-
Ashwin Willemse pleased with SuperSport probe into walkout
-
SAHRC & Edward Zuma's lawyers settle in hate speech charges
-
Ramaphosa appoints new presiding officer for Moyane inquiry
-
[CARTOON] Ashwin Gives Racism No 'Quota'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.