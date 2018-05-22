Serena to miss out on seeding as French Open follows rankings

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Serena to miss out on seeding as French Open follows rankings

Former world number one Serena Williams will not be seeded at this year’s French Open, according to the organisers of the 27 May- 10 June clay court grand slam.

FILE: Serena Williams pictured during the BNP Paribas Open Picture: @BNPPARIBASOPEN/Twitter
FILE: Serena Williams pictured during the BNP Paribas Open Picture: @BNPPARIBASOPEN/Twitter
one hour ago

PARIS - Former world number one Serena Williams will not be seeded at this year’s French Open, according to the organisers of the 27 May 27- 10 June clay court grand slam.

Williams, a three-times champion at Roland Garros, discovered she was pregnant after winning the 2017 Australian Open and following her return from maternity leave in March, the American suffered early defeats in Indian Wells and Miami.

The 36-year-old subsequently withdrew from the Madrid and Rome clay court events and the 23-times grand slam champion has seen her world ranking tumble to number 453.

“This year again, tournament officials will establish the list and ranking of the women’s seeds based on the WTA ranking,” the French Tennis Federation told The Associated Press.

“Consequently, (the seeds) will reflect this week’s world ranking,” the organisers added.

Williams, who gave birth to daughter Alexis last September, can compete at Roland Garros under the WTA’s special ranking rule, which allows players returning from a long spells out to use their ranking at the start of their absence.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA