Sassa to explain irregular expenditure of over R1 billion

CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will be before Parliament on Tuesday morning to explain irregular expenditure of more than R1 billion.



The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) will also be probing fruitless and wasteful expenditure during the 2016/17 financial year.

Sassa’s irregular expenditure has been growing over the past three financial years, mostly due to disputed security contracts, which remain unresolved.

In his audit opinion, the Auditor-General says that Sassa did not take effective steps to prevent irregular expenditure of R1.4 billion.

Included in this amount, is at least R43 million spent on so-called workstreams appointed by former minister Bathabile Dlamini to come up with a plan to institutionalise the payment of grants. Treasury found their appointment to have been illegal.

The audit also found that Sassa did not have an adequate system for identifying all irregular expenditure, making it difficult to determine whether all of it had been properly recorded in the financial statements.

MPs are also likely to probe what steps Sassa is taking to ensure its tender for cash payments is above board, after Treasury already advised that the first phase should be reviewed before an award is made.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)