Sassa grilled for alleged misuse of money
It’s emerged the former acting CEO approved expenditure on 5 events to educate grant beneficiaries about the new payment system the very next day after being presented with the request
CAPE TOWN - The Social Security Agency (Sassa) has been grilled on whether millions spent on educational events in KwaZulu-Natal in December were, in fact, part of campaigning ahead of the ANC’s national conference.
But the former acting CEO Pearl Bengu, who has returned to her post as the regional manager for KZN, was conspicuous by her absence.
Officials were left floundering to answer whether due process was followed in her approval of R20 million for these events.
Bengu also allegedly signed off on inflated prices for relief items worth R71 million for flood victims in Durban.
It’s emerged the former acting CEO approved expenditure on five events to educate grant beneficiaries about the new payment system the very next day after being presented with the request.
Only three of these events were eventually held at a cost of R4 million each.
Although not present, Members of Parliament say Bengu will not be absolved from answering why she approved inflated prices for relief items delivered during the Durban floods, including R460 for a blanket, when the standard approved price is only R300.
WATCH: Scopa reviews Sassa's 2016-2017 annual report
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
