Sassa cancels tender for cash payment provider
The agency has decided to completely cancel the tender which it had earlier put on hold to review the process in the wake of a legal challenge.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa)'s attempt to find a service provider to pay recipients who receive their grants in cash has hit yet another snag.
The agency has decided to completely cancel the tender which it had earlier put on hold to review the process in the wake of a legal challenge.
Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu confirmed to Eyewitness News at Parliament on Tuesday that the tender has now been cancelled completely.
In papers filed with the Constitutional Court, Minister Shabangu says in the wake of the tender being cancelled, she’s decided to establish a technical committee.
It will have to recommend to her alternatives to the cash payment of social grants.
The committee will also have to advise her on matters relating to the transition from Cash Paymaster Services.
The Constitutional Court has ordered that this contract be terminated by September.
Among individuals appointed to the technical committee are former Transport Minister Dipuo Peters, director general in the Justice Department Vusi Madonsela and Sipho Shezi, the former special advisor to former Minister Bathabile Dlamini.
Shabangu says she will update the court on the establishment of the committee in a report due at the end of the month.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Police seize large amount of money at East Rand home
-
Ashwin Willemse pleased with SuperSport probe into walkout
-
SAHRC & Edward Zuma's lawyers settle in hate speech charges
-
[CARTOON] Ashwin Gives Racism No 'Quota'
-
Ramaphosa appoints new presiding officer for Moyane inquiry
-
PowerBall results: Friday 18 May 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.