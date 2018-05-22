SAHRC & Edward Zuma's lawyers settle in hate speech charges

Last year, Zuma penned an open letter in which he called Pravin Gordhan and Derek Hanekom 'askaris' and 'defenders of white monopoly capital'.

DURBAN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and lawyers representing Edward Zuma have reached a settlement over hate speech charges against the former president's son.

Last year, Zuma penned an open letter in which he called then former ministers Pravin Gordhan and Derek Hanekom "askaris" and "defenders of white monopoly capital."

The two have since been reappointed to Cabinet.

Shortly after the letter was released, the commission took the matter to the equality court describing Zuma's comments as promoting hatred on the basis of race.

In his open letter last April, Zuma described Hanekom as a “white Afrikaner askari” who is “no better than a vile dog that has been trained to maul black skin.”

Zuma lashed out at Gordhan, describing him as “one of the most corrupt cadres of the ANC who thinks African natives are no better than sugar cane cutters who must be subservient to a master like him.”

The former president’s son has since apologised after the KwaZulu-Natal ANC forced him to do so.

But Zuma has also been ordered to apologise unconditionally to the nation for comments he made in the open letter.

As a part of the remedial action, Zuma will have to pen an apology to South Africans within the next seven days which will be forwarded to theSAHRC’s offices in Durban.

On Tuesday, after several court appearances, Magistrate Irfan Khalil ordered Zuma to split the settlement fee of R60,000 and between Umthombo Secondary School in Howick and Ohlange High School in Inanda.

The payments are due in June and November this year.

