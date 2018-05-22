Ramaphosa wants Moyane’s disciplinary inquiry resolved speedily

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday afternoon that he’s replaced Judge Kate O’Regan as the chair of Tom Moyane’s disciplinary inquiry with Advocate Azhar Bham.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa wants the disciplinary inquiry into suspended South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner Tom Moyane resolved speedily so he can move to stabilise the leadership crises at the revenue collector.

Moyane threatened legal action, accusing O’Regan of a conflict of interest and bias because of her link to Corruption Watch.

Ramaphosa has acceded to Moyane’s demand, but that doesn’t mean the fight between them is over. The president insists Moyane cannot dictate the way the commission will take place.

Moyane threatened legal action, claiming Ramaphosa’s decision to conduct the inquiry only through written affidavits was unfair.

But the president’s spokesperson Khusela Diko says Ramaphosa’s decision stands.

“The president is on record saying that he believes the process that has been adopted for the disciplinary hearing is fair and just, and there’s nothing untoward about it.”

Diko says Ramaphosa does not agree that O’Regan was conflicted but acceded to Moyane’s demand to ensure the inquiry is wrapped up soon.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)