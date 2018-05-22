Ramaphosa to address Cosatu's central executive committee meeting
The ANC says that Cyril Ramaphosa’s address today is part of consolidating relations and strengthening the alliance.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa will address Cosatu’s central executive committee (CEC) on Tuesday morning.
The trade union federation is holding a three day CEC meeting to discuss organisational, political and socio-economic issues affecting workers.
Cosatu has been in the forefront of Ramaphosa’s rise to power, having endorsed and campaigned for him in the lead up to the ANC’s elective conference in December.
The ANC says Ramaphosa’s address today is part of consolidating relations and strengthening the alliance.
Relations between the ANC, SACP and Cosatu suffered a knock but since Ramaphosa’s election as party president, alliance partners are trying to mend things.
Earlier this year, Cosatu criticised Ramaphosa and the ANC for insisting on keeping former president Jacob Zuma on the party’s campaign program saying he would negatively impact the image of the party.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Politics
-
Contralesa hits back at Kgalema Motlanthe over dictator comment
-
Maimane: Ramaphosa’s administration could have done more
-
[WATCH] Maimane on the #AshwinWillemse issue
-
[LISTEN] Moeletsi Mbeki: Why is the ANC saying it wants to expropriate land?
-
ANC won’t be ‘reckless’ on land expropriation without compensation
-
ANC urges its structures to start testing Constitution on land reform
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.