Ramaphosa to address Cosatu's central executive committee meeting

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa will address Cosatu’s central executive committee (CEC) on Tuesday morning.

The trade union federation is holding a three day CEC meeting to discuss organisational, political and socio-economic issues affecting workers.

Cosatu has been in the forefront of Ramaphosa’s rise to power, having endorsed and campaigned for him in the lead up to the ANC’s elective conference in December.

The ANC says Ramaphosa’s address today is part of consolidating relations and strengthening the alliance.

Relations between the ANC, SACP and Cosatu suffered a knock but since Ramaphosa’s election as party president, alliance partners are trying to mend things.

Earlier this year, Cosatu criticised Ramaphosa and the ANC for insisting on keeping former president Jacob Zuma on the party’s campaign program saying he would negatively impact the image of the party.

